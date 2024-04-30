Man, 6-month-old grandson killed by falling tree in New Jersey

A 61-year-old man, as well as his 6-month-old grandson, were killed Monday night after a tree fell in the backyard of a New Jersey home, police said.

First responders arrived at the home on West Lincoln Street just after 7 p.m. in Verona, Essex County.

According to police, a tree in the backyard was uprooted and landed on the man and his grandson. Both died from their injuries, police said.

There's no official word about if the weather was the cause of the tree uprooting.

In a statement, the Verona Police Department said, in part, "The Verona Police, Fire and Rescue Squad’s thoughts are focused on the family during this difficult and unfathomable tragic time. Please keep this family in your prayers."