Vehicle crashes into NJ house

A vehicle slammed into a house on Tuscan Drive in Freehold Friday morning.

SkyFox was over the scene at about 9:20 a.m. where the garage of the home at 1 Tuscan Drive appeared to have partially collapsed.

There were unconfirmed reports of a black pickup truck striking the garage and fleeing the scene.

Several people could be seen huddled outside the house in the residential neighborhood of large lawns and backyards in Monmouth County.

