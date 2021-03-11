Vaccines for Nassau County veterans

Veterans who have done so much to protect our country and fight for our freedom now have an exclusive place to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nassau County.

Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow is partnering with the Nassau Veterans Service Agency to vaccinate some of the most vulnerable who are eligible under New York's prioritization guidance.

Korean War vet Frank Zelinsky came to get his shot on Thursday.

"It means I'm free now," he said. I've been tied up in the house for a long time."

The distribution center is open daily and runs by appointment only. It will allot the time needed to serve the more than 50,000 veterans in the county. Family members can benefit as well.

"Today we're vaccinating more than 300 veterans and we're going to continue as long as the need is there," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "The vaccines are getting redistributed from our supply and the staff from NUMC will put them in arms."

Advertisement

Frank O'Brien, who served in the U.S. Air Force, said he didn't think twice before getting his vaccine.

"You can't lose," he said. "You may lose if you don't take it."

So far, Nassau County has administered some 45,000 doses at its Department of Health sites. For more information, you can call the Veterans Service Agency at 516-572-6565.