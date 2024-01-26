Utz issues recall on 'undeclared milk' in potato chips sold in NYC

article

Utz Quality Foods, LLC. says there's an ‘undeclared milk allergen' in its 'Wavy Original Potato Chips' that were distributed throughout New York City.

Nearly 1200 single-serve bags of the Wavy Original Potato Chips were flavored with seasoning containing milk, instead of being left plain, according to reports.

The company issued a voluntary recall for 88 cases of Utz® 2.75 oz. Wavy Original Potato Chips because of the mix-up.

This comes just days after a 25-year-old New York dancer died from eating Florentine cookies from a Stew Leonard’s that her family claims were mislabeled.

The grocery store chain has since issued a recall saying that it would try to determine the cause of the labeling error.

Utz warned Friday, that people who are allergic or are sensitive to milk should not consume the chips and could be at risk if they do.

Potato chips containing milk were allegedly distributed to retail outlets only in New York City, putting those in the area at higher risk for concern.

The company said the recalled chips were distributed to retail outlets only in New York State and primarily within New York City.

The company says that no other products are being recalled at this time but warned that consumers with a milk allergy of any kind should not eat the wavy original potato chips in the recall.