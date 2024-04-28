US birth rates plummet to historic lows, CDC says

Women are giving birth at record-low rates in the United States, according to provisional data by the CDC.

The new data shows that U.S. birthing rates hit a record low with roughly 76,000 fewer births than last year. It's the lowest one-year count since 1979.

About 3.59 million babies were born in 2023, which is down from 3.66 million in 2022.

Sociology expert Nicholas Mark says the numbers aren't concerning, at least yet.

"Especially in the U.S., the high levels of immigration, we're not, there's no population decline that's going to happen, um, because of this," Mark said.

Related article

Births had been falling in the U.S. for more than a decade before COVID-19.

There was an uptick in new babies during the pandemic, but the downward trend is back.

A potential factor could be the cost of living.

A recent survey by personal finance website Nerd Wallet found only 27% of non-parents under the age of 60 plan to have children. Many others say they're just too expensive.

Birth rates have also been falling for teens and younger women, but rising for women in their 30s and 40s, which could indicate women pursuing school and careers before starting families.

The CDC data was gathered from more than 99% of birth records from last year.

The numbers could change slightly once all the birth certificates are reviewed.