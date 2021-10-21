Upstate NY man arrested on child sex abuse charges

article

The New York State Police announced Thursday that it has arrested a Newburgh man on sex abuse charges.

Rudy Rodriguez, also known as Rudy Rodriguez Erzo, 41, has been charged with first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the incident happened at an unlicensed daycare in Orange County, roughly 75 miles north of New York City.

Rodriguez was processed through the state police barracks in Montgomery and remanded to Orange County Jail for pre-arraignment detention before being arraigned Thursday morning in the City Newburgh Court.

He was released on $5,000 cash bail.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters