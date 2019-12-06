Upstate NY first responders give holiday light show at children’s hospital

First responders in Rochester, New York gave patients at the Golisano Children’s Hospital a night to remember when they came together for a “Good Night Lights” display involving lines of service vehicle son Wednesday, December 4.

Footage released by the University of Rochester Department of Public Safety shows police cars, firetrucks and ambulances lined up outside of the hospital, flashing their lights and sirens – much to the delight of patients who gathered at windows to watch.

The University of Rochester Department of Public Safety said they’ll return to the hospital once again on Wednesday, December 11.