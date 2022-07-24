Suspect arrested for pair of recent sex attacks in Manhattan, Brooklyn

The NYPD says it has arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a pair of recent sexual assaults.

Authorities say Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, is facing attempted rape and sex abuse charges in connection to an incident that happened on the Upper West Side on July 20.

Cabral allegedly came up from behind a 33-year-old woman walking on West 69th Street at around 1 a.m. and grabbed her, before taking off on an electric scooter.

In a second incident last Saturday in Brooklyn. Investigators say the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was walking inside the Carrol Street subway station in Carroll Gardens when the suspect approached her from behind and groped her.

The suspect also put his hand over the victim's mouth to prevent her from screaming, but a struggle ensued, and the victim was able to yell for help, causing the suspect to run away.

The victim sustained minor injuries and said he didn't need any medical attention.

