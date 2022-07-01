Upper East Side shooting: Mother says daughter's ex-boyfriend stalked her before shooting

The mother of the woman shot in the back of the head and killed as she pushed her three-month-old baby in a stroller said her daughter's ex-boyfriend was abusive and was stalking her after having the child.

Azsia Johnson, 20, had been living in a domestic violence shelter on the Upper East Side when she was gunned down on Wednesday night at Lexington Avenue and 95th Street.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday night, Lisa Desort said her daughter feared for her own safety and made multiple domestic violence complaints to police.

"I kept telling them, he's threatening my daughter's life and they didnt' believe me and now my daughter is dead," said Desort.

The baby was not injured in the shooting.

"If you say somebody abused me and the officer doesn't believe you and they say ‘let him take a walk,’ and he comes back one hour later and kills you, this is what happened to my daughter," said Desort.

The NYPD was reportedly searching for the baby's father for questioning, according to the NY Post. Johnson had reportedly texted relatives she planned to meet the man on the night she was killed because she "felt bad" that he wasn’t in their daughter’s life and wanted her to know him.

"This community is traumatized," said Mayor Eric Adams at a vigil for Johnson. "Our city is traumatized. This is what the fight is about-- the guns on our streets. This is what we've been talking about over and over again. These are real stories real people who are losing their lives."

