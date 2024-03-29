United Airlines flight heading to Newark diverted to Orange County due to high winds, turbulence

article

A United Airlines flight heading for Newark Liberty International Airport was diverted to Stewart International Airport in Orange County.

According to Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, the plane was diverted because of high winds and turbulence.

Over 300 passengers and crew were aboard United Airlines Flight 85 from Tel Aviv to Newark when it was diverted.

According to Neuhaus, some of the passengers were evaluated at local hospitals.

United said that one passenger had to get off the plane had to get off of the plane because of a medical incident and a few others were treated for possible motion sickness.

The plane landed safety at around 6:45 p.m.

The FAA is investigating the incident.