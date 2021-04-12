U.F.O. sightings surge in New York

The number of people reporting U.F.O.s in New York has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

According to the National U.F.O. Reporting Center, there were 289 sightings reported statewide in 2020. That is compared to 189 the previous year.

The center doesn't believe more "aliens" are in the sky but rather that people at home are looking up more as they spend time outside the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times reports that many people moved to places like the Catskills and the Adirondacks, where skies have less light pollution and they can see more things in the skies.

The reporting center keeps a list of recent U.F.O. activity.

The most recent report from New York was on March 31, 2021. Someone reported a cluster of three bright lights in the skies over Camillus that lasted for about 5 minutes.

