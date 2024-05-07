Two teenagers stabbed in Brooklyn: police

Two male teenagers were stabbed in Brooklyn Tuesday, police said.

The teenagers were stabbed around 4:30 p.m. on Keap Street and S. 2nd Avenue in Williamsburg.

Police said the first teen was stabbed twice in the right leg and the second was stabbed once in the torso, right arm, and slashed in the neck with a knife.

Both teens were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made so far. It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

