Two men shot in Harlem subway robbery

Two men were shot on a subway train in Harlem on Saturday.

The NYPD says it happened just after midnight on a southbound 4 train at the 125th St. and Lexington Ave. subway station.

A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were approached by two other men and started fighting them.

One of the attackers pulled a gun and started shooting. The 21-year-old was hit at least five times in his arms, legs, and buttock. The other man was shot in his torso.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS rushed them to a hospital in stable condition.

The attackers took off and are still on the loose. The NYPD released a video of them on the subway platform in hopes that someone might be able to identify them.

Advertisement

No other details were immediately available.