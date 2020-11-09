Two infant boys found dead on Bronx street

Police officers responding to a 911 call in the Bronx found two unresponsive infant boys on a street in a residential area, authorities said Monday.

The cops discovered the babies in the back of 1460 College Avenue in the Claremont section of the borough at about 2 p.m., the NYPD said. The infants were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

A police source told FOX 5 NY that the babies were believed to be brothers who were less than a month old. Police are investigating their deaths as suspicious.

The city medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death, police said.

The NYPD is asking the public to come forward with any information about what happened.

With The Associated Press

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimeStoppers.NYPDonline.org, or Twitter @NYPDTips.