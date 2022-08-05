Two elderly people feared dead after house fire in New Jersey

Two elderly people are feared dead after a fire tore through their home in Morris Township, New Jersey.

Firefighters were able to put out the early-morning blaze but were unable to get a good idea of the level of damage until after sunrise.

Preliminary findings, however, show the possibility of two fatalities, with the known residents identified as an 87-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.