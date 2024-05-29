Two 15-year-olds shot in Queens: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after they say a pair of 15-year-olds were shot in Queens on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the victims, a girl and a boy, were shot in the leg in Far Rockaway on Beach 54th Street.

Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

