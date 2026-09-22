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Trump addresses UN General Assembly on Tuesday — Full speaker schedule & NYC street closures

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FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published September 22, 2026 7:58 AM EDT
Published September 22, 2026 7:58 AM EDT
FULL: President Trump address at United Nations
FULL: President Trump address at United Nations

FULL: President Trump address at United Nations

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly at what could prove to be a pivotal moment for his presidency.

The Brief

    • President Trump addressed the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, one day after meeting with Mayor Mamdani at Gracie Mansion.
    • Tuesday marks another NYC Gridlock Alert Day, bringing major street closures and heavy traffic disruptions in Manhattan.

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump addressed the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, one day after meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion. 

As world leaders gather in Manhattan, Tuesday also marks another NYC Gridlock Alert Day, bringing major street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.

FULL: Mamdani, Trump speak after Gracie Mansion meeting
FULL: Mamdani, Trump speak after Gracie Mansion meeting

FULL: Mamdani, Trump speak after Gracie Mansion meeting

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump speak after their meeting at Gracie Mansion.

Trump addressing UN General Assembly

What we know:

President Trump gave his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning, at a time of heightened international tension amid the war in the Middle East. 

Prior to his speech, Mr. Trump was expected to defend the war in Iran, while gas prices continue to climb and the federal government tells Americans in Iran to leave immediately. He was also expected to push for peace in Ukraine and address the tariff fight with Canada. 

The president is scheduled to meet with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez. 

NYC Gridlock Alert: Street closures & traffic advisories for Tuesday

Local perspective:

The NYC Department of Transportation declared a Gridlock Alert Day for every day this week due to the UN General Assembly. Street closures are in effect on Manhattan's East Side through Saturday, September 26. They are primarily active while the UNGA is in session, typically until about 9 p.m. each day. 

NYC prepares massive security operation for UN General Assembly in Manhattan
NYC prepares massive security operation for UN General Assembly in Manhattan

NYC prepares massive security operation for UN General Assembly in Manhattan

New York City officials have launched a massive joint security operation ahead of the 81st UN General Assembly, locking down parts of Manhattan to protect nearly 200 visiting world dignitaries. Despite no specific credible threats, authorities maintain heightened security amid global tensions and high-profile arrivals.

Key street closures include:

  • First Avenue: Closed from 41st Street to 48th Street.
  • 44th through 47th Streets: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.
  • 42nd Street: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.
  • FDR Drive: The 42nd Street exit off the FDR Drive will be completely blocked.

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NYC Gridlock Alert: Street closures, heavy security for UN General Assembly
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NYC Gridlock Alert: Street closures, heavy security for UN General Assembly

Expect major NYC road closures and severe traffic gridlock as security ramps up for the UN General Assembly this week. Get full street closure details and Midtown travel advice.

UN week traffic in NYC

Additional street closures may occur at any time across Manhattan as motorcades and foreign dignitaries move throughout the city. Commuters are strongly urged to take mass transit and avoid driving, if possible. 

UN General Assembly Tuesday speaker schedule

Dig deeper:

Here is the full list of leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Tuesday, Sept. 22:

Morning Session

  1. Secretary-General of the United Nations – António Guterres
  2. President of the General Assembly – Dr. Khalilur Rahman
  3. Brazil – President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
  4. United States – President Donald Trump
  5. Jordan – King Abdullah II
  6. Türkiye – President Tayyip Erdoğan
  7. Kyrgyzstan – President Sadyr Zhaparov
  8. Qatar – Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
  9. Lithuania – President Gitanas Nausėda
  10. Peru – President Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi
  11. Chile – President José Antonio Kast
  12. France – President Emmanuel Macron
  13. Finland – President – Alexander Stubb
  14. Luxembourg – Grand Duke Guillaume
  15. Angola – President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Afternoon Session

  1. Mongolia – President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
  2. Republic of Korea – President Lee Jae Myung
  3. Suriname – President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons
  4. Sierra Leone – President Julius Maada Bio
  5. Bosnia and Herzegovina – Chairman of the Presidency Denis Bećirović
  6. Dominica – President Sylvanie Burton
  7. Switzerland – President Guy Parmelin
  8. Vietnam – President Lam To
  9. Seychelles – President Mathew Antonio Patrick Herminie
  10. Naoero – President David Ranibok Adeang
  11. United Republic of Tanzania – Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi
  12. Bhutan – Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay
  13. Trinidad and Tobago – Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar
  14. Japan – Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae
  15. United Kingdom – Prime Minister Andrew Burnham
  16. Croatia – Prime Minister Andrej Plenković 

The Source: This article includes details on street closures from the NYC Department of Transportation and the list of speakers on the UN General Assembly's official schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. 

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