Trump addresses UN General Assembly on Tuesday — Full speaker schedule & NYC street closures

The Brief President Trump addressed the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, one day after meeting with Mayor Mamdani at Gracie Mansion. Tuesday marks another NYC Gridlock Alert Day, bringing major street closures and heavy traffic disruptions in Manhattan.



President Donald Trump addressed the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, one day after meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion.

As world leaders gather in Manhattan, Tuesday also marks another NYC Gridlock Alert Day, bringing major street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.

Trump addressing UN General Assembly

What we know:

President Trump gave his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning, at a time of heightened international tension amid the war in the Middle East.

Prior to his speech, Mr. Trump was expected to defend the war in Iran, while gas prices continue to climb and the federal government tells Americans in Iran to leave immediately. He was also expected to push for peace in Ukraine and address the tariff fight with Canada.

The president is scheduled to meet with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez.

NYC Gridlock Alert: Street closures & traffic advisories for Tuesday

Local perspective:

The NYC Department of Transportation declared a Gridlock Alert Day for every day this week due to the UN General Assembly. Street closures are in effect on Manhattan's East Side through Saturday, September 26. They are primarily active while the UNGA is in session, typically until about 9 p.m. each day.

Key street closures include:

First Avenue: Closed from 41st Street to 48th Street.

44th through 47th Streets: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.

42nd Street: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.

FDR Drive: The 42nd Street exit off the FDR Drive will be completely blocked.

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UN week traffic in NYC

Additional street closures may occur at any time across Manhattan as motorcades and foreign dignitaries move throughout the city. Commuters are strongly urged to take mass transit and avoid driving, if possible.

UN General Assembly Tuesday speaker schedule

Dig deeper:

Here is the full list of leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Tuesday, Sept. 22:

Morning Session

Secretary-General of the United Nations – António Guterres President of the General Assembly – Dr. Khalilur Rahman Brazil – President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva United States – President Donald Trump Jordan – King Abdullah II Türkiye – President Tayyip Erdoğan Kyrgyzstan – President Sadyr Zhaparov Qatar – Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Lithuania – President Gitanas Nausėda Peru – President Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi Chile – President José Antonio Kast France – President Emmanuel Macron Finland – President – Alexander Stubb Luxembourg – Grand Duke Guillaume Angola – President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Afternoon Session

Mongolia – President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa Republic of Korea – President Lee Jae Myung Suriname – President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons Sierra Leone – President Julius Maada Bio Bosnia and Herzegovina – Chairman of the Presidency Denis Bećirović Dominica – President Sylvanie Burton Switzerland – President Guy Parmelin Vietnam – President Lam To Seychelles – President Mathew Antonio Patrick Herminie Naoero – President David Ranibok Adeang United Republic of Tanzania – Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi Bhutan – Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay Trinidad and Tobago – Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar Japan – Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae United Kingdom – Prime Minister Andrew Burnham Croatia – Prime Minister Andrej Plenković