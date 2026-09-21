Mamdani, Trump discuss affordable housing in NYC during Gracie Mansion meeting

The Brief President Donald Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani met for about an hour at Gracie Mansion to discuss affordable housing in the city, among other topics. Trump and Mamdani spoke for about an hour before taking questions from the press, which is especially notable considering the temporary suspension of the White House television pool. The focus of their conversation was affordable housing in the city, specifically transforming Sunnyside Yard in Queens into a new neighborhood with 12,000 affordable homes.



President Donald Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani met for about an hour at Gracie Mansion to discuss affordable housing in the city, among other topics.

Trump, Mamdani meet in Gracie Mansion

What we know:

Trump and Mamdani spoke for about an hour before taking questions from the press, which is especially notable considering the temporary suspension of the White House television pool.

The focus of their conversation was affordable housing in the city, specifically transforming Sunnyside Yard in Queens into a new neighborhood with 12,000 affordable homes.