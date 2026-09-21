Expand / Collapse search

Mamdani, Trump discuss affordable housing in NYC during Gracie Mansion meeting

By
FOX 5 NY
Zohran Mamdani
Published September 21, 2026 6:17 PM EDT
Published September 21, 2026 6:17 PM EDT
FULL: Mamdani, Trump speak after Gracie Mansion meeting
FULL: Mamdani, Trump speak after Gracie Mansion meeting

FULL: Mamdani, Trump speak after Gracie Mansion meeting

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump speak after their meeting at Gracie Mansion.

The Brief

    • President Donald Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani met for about an hour at Gracie Mansion to discuss affordable housing in the city, among other topics.
    • Trump and Mamdani spoke for about an hour before taking questions from the press, which is especially notable considering the temporary suspension of the White House television pool.
    • The focus of their conversation was affordable housing in the city, specifically transforming Sunnyside Yard in Queens into a new neighborhood with 12,000 affordable homes.

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani met for about an hour at Gracie Mansion to discuss affordable housing in the city, among other topics.

Trump, Mamdani meet in Gracie Mansion

What we know:

Trump and Mamdani spoke for about an hour before taking questions from the press, which is especially notable considering the temporary suspension of the White House television pool.

Trump banning several media outlets from White House
Trump banning several media outlets from White House

Trump banning several media outlets from White House

President Donald Trump announced that he plans to ban CNN, MSNOW and Politico from the White House. FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt has the latest.

The focus of their conversation was affordable housing in the city, specifically transforming Sunnyside Yard in Queens into a new neighborhood with 12,000 affordable homes.

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay and Linda Schmidt.

Zohran MamdaniDonald J. TrumpNew York City