NYC prepares for UN General Assembly gridlock, road closures around high-level meetings

The Brief First Avenue and surrounding Midtown Manhattan streets will be blocked off for the UN General Assembly's high-level meetings starting this weekend. NYC transportation officials designated every day next week as a Gridlock Alert Day, making public transit the best way for commuters to avoid East Side traffic. NYPD security measures include heavy weapons units, bomb squads, drones, and counterterrorism teams deployed around Midtown East to safely manage planned protests.



New York City is preparing for major traffic disruptions and tight security as world leaders gather for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

With dignitaries arriving from nearly 200 countries, the NYC Department of Transportation has designated every weekday of the conference as a Gridlock Alert Day.

If you live in, work in, or plan to travel through Midtown Manhattan, here is everything you need to know about road closures, security measures, and travel advisories.

UN week road closures, traffic delays

What we know:

Street closures on the East Side will begin Sunday and remain in effect through Saturday, September 26th. These closures are primarily active while the General Assembly is in session, typically running until about 9 p.m. each day.

Key street closures include:

First Avenue: Closed from 41st Street to 48th Street.

44th through 47th Streets: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.

42nd Street: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.

FDR Drive: The 42nd Street exit off the FDR Drive will be completely blocked.

Unannounced closures may occur at any time across Manhattan as motorcades and foreign dignitaries move throughout the city.

High-level security lockdown around the UN

Dig deeper:

The area surrounding the United Nations headquarters already resembles a fortress, with concrete and metal barricades pre-positioned along First Avenue.

To protect visiting world leaders—including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and U.S. political figures—the NYPD is deploying extensive security resources, including:

Thousands of uniform officers

Heavy weapons, aviation, and harbor units

Bomb squad, K-9 units, counterterrorism officers, and surveillance drones

Protests and public safety advisories

Local perspective:

NYC officials anticipate daily protests during the high-level meetings. While authorities state they will facilitate peaceful First Amendment demonstrations, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the NYPD maintains a zero-tolerance policy for violence or property destruction. Officials urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

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Commuter Advice: How to navigate NYC during UNGA

What you can do:

With severe gridlock expected, drivers are strongly advised to leave their cars at home and rely on mass transit. Commuters should avoid driving on the East Side of Midtown Manhattan whenever possible to prevent extended travel delays.