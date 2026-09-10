NYC Gridlock Alert Days for rest of 2026 include UN General Assembly, much of holiday season

The Brief The New York City Department of Transportation has announced Gridlock Alert days for the rest of 2026. The list includes the UN General Assembly at the end of September, and much of the holiday season. On Gridlock Alert Days, traffic officials urge New Yorkers to avoid driving, if possible.



Buckle up! Or, maybe plan to walk instead. The New York City Department of Transportation has released a new list of Gridlock Alerts for the rest of 2026.

NYC Grid Lock Alerts

What we know:

The DOT designates what are expected to be the busiest traffic days of the year. During Gridlock Alerts, officials adjust the city's traffic signals in real time to help keep traffic moving. But to avoid congestion, the DOT recommends New Yorkers avoid driving, and either walk, bike or take public transit instead.

When are New York City's Grid Lock Alert Days?

Why you should care:

The new list designates 20 Grid Lock Alert Days through the rest of the year. It includes an entire week at the end of September, and much of the holiday season.

The Gridlock Alert Days start later this month with the UN General Assembly.

Monday, September 21

Tuesday, September 22

Wednesday, September 23

Thursday, September 24

Friday, September 25

Wednesday, November 18

Thursday, November 19

Tuesday, November 24

Wednesday, December 2

Thursday, December 3

Friday, December 4

Tuesday, December 8

Wednesday, December 9

Thursday, December 10

Friday, December 11

Tuesday, December 15

Wednesday, December 16

Thursday, December 17

Friday, December 18

Wednesday, December 2

More information about the city's Grid Lock Alert Days can be found On the Department of Transportation website here.