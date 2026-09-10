NYC Gridlock Alert Days for rest of 2026 include UN General Assembly, much of holiday season
NEW YORK - Buckle up! Or, maybe plan to walk instead. The New York City Department of Transportation has released a new list of Gridlock Alerts for the rest of 2026.
NYC Grid Lock Alerts
What we know:
The DOT designates what are expected to be the busiest traffic days of the year. During Gridlock Alerts, officials adjust the city's traffic signals in real time to help keep traffic moving. But to avoid congestion, the DOT recommends New Yorkers avoid driving, and either walk, bike or take public transit instead.
When are New York City's Grid Lock Alert Days?
Why you should care:
The new list designates 20 Grid Lock Alert Days through the rest of the year. It includes an entire week at the end of September, and much of the holiday season.
The Gridlock Alert Days start later this month with the UN General Assembly.
- Monday, September 21
- Tuesday, September 22
- Wednesday, September 23
- Thursday, September 24
- Friday, September 25
- Wednesday, November 18
- Thursday, November 19
- Tuesday, November 24
- Wednesday, December 2
- Thursday, December 3
- Friday, December 4
- Tuesday, December 8
- Wednesday, December 9
- Thursday, December 10
- Friday, December 11
- Tuesday, December 15
- Wednesday, December 16
- Thursday, December 17
- Friday, December 18
- Wednesday, December 2
More information about the city's Grid Lock Alert Days can be found On the Department of Transportation website here.
The Source: Information in this story is from the New York City Department of Transportation.