Trump to visit 'decimated' Mexico border wall with Texas governor

Former President Donald Trump says he will visit the "decimated" Mexican border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Trump said in a press release that he had accepted an invitation to visit the "unmitigated disaster zone" as Abbott has announced Texas would build its own border wall.

The former president claims there is a deteriorating situation that he attributed to the Biden administration’s decisions to reverse many of his immigration policies.

"Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes. Drug dealers, MS-13 gang members, human smugglers, sex traffickers, and the criminal elements of the world now have free reign," Trump said in a statement. "What Biden and Harris have done, and are continuing to do on our border, is a grave and willful dereliction of duty."

President Biden signed an executive order pausing construction on the border wall and ended a national emergency declaration at the border.

Abbott has yet to release a plan on who would pay for a state-built border wall but has said he would ask for donations.

A private effort to build a border wall in Texas led to several indictments. We Build The Wall raised more than $25 million before four leaders, including former presidential advisor Steve Bannon, were charged with defrauding donors.

Trump ended up pardoning Bannon in his last days in office.

