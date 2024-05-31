Trump set to hold news conference following guilty verdict

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex . Trump plans to hold a news conference at Trump Tower at 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

Trump’s conviction and its impact on the 2024 election, explained

Donald Trump’s conviction in his New York hush money trial is a stunning development in an already unorthodox presidential election with profound implications for the justice system and perhaps U.S. democracy itself.

But in a deeply divided America, it’s unclear whether Trump’s status as someone with a felony conviction will have any impact at all on the 2024 election .

Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts marked the end of the former president’s historic hush money trial.

Now comes the sentencing and the prospect of a prison sentence. A lengthy appellate process. And all the while, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee still has to deal with three more criminal cases and a campaign that could see him return to the White House.

Several Republican lawmakers reacted with fury to Trump’s felony conviction on Thursday, and rushed to Trump’s defense, questioning the legitimacy of the trial and how it was conducted:

House Speaker Mike Johnson: Johnson said it was a "shameful day in American history" and the charges were "purely political."

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance : Vance said the verdict was a "disgrace to the judicial system."

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham : Graham, who has been one of Trump’s most frequent allies, said, "This verdict says more about the system than the allegations."

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell: McConnell refrained from attacking the judge or jury, saying the charges "never should have been brought in the first place."