Trump pardons former NYPD Commissioner Kerik

President Donald Trump has pardoned former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik who served time after being convicted of corruption.

Speaking to reporters before heading to an event in California Tuesday, the President answered 'yes,' when asked if reports of a pardon were true.

Kerik served three months of a 48-month sentence handed down in 2010 after pleading guilty to multiple counts of tax fraud and obstruction. He lied to the White House while being interviewed to be Homeland Security secretary.

He was the first NYPD Commissioner in more than 100 years to be found guilty of corruption.

In 2015, he released the book, 'From Jailer to Jailed: My Journey from Correction and Police Commissioner to Inmate #84888-054.'

President Trump also commuted the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich. Blagojevich was convicted of trying to sell Barack Obama's senate seat. He had previously appeared on Donald Trump's 'The Apprentice' reality show.

He also pardoned former San Francisco 49er owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr., a move that was praised by former star Jerry Rice.