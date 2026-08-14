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Trump on Long Island to back Blakeman in heated New York governor's race

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FOX 5 NY
Long Island
Published August 14, 2026 9:09 AM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 9:09 AM EDT
Trump visiting Long Island to back Blakeman in heated NY governor's race
Trump visiting Long Island to back Blakeman in heated NY governor's race

Trump visiting Long Island to back Blakeman in heated NY governor's race

President Trump is heading to Nassau County to support Bruce Blakeman, who is running against Gov. Kathy Hochul. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso reports. 

The Brief

    • President Trump is visiting Long Island to help boost Republican Bruce Blakeman in the New York governor's race.
    • The president is scheduled to deliver remarks at 3 p.m. at the Nassau County Police Academy in Garden City, according to the White House. 
    • A recent Siena poll showed Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a 10-point lead over Blakeman among likely voters.

LONG ISLAND, NY - President Trump will be on Long Island Friday to throw his support behind Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is running against Gov. Kathy Hochul. 

What we know:

Mr. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 3 p.m. at the Nassau County Police Academy in Garden City, according to the White House

Heavy traffic and street closures are expected in the area. 

Hochul's lead over Blakeman narrows in latest poll
Hochul's lead over Blakeman narrows in latest poll

Hochul's lead over Blakeman narrows in latest poll

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg breaks down the race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and GOP challenger Bruce Blakeman.

The president's event with Blakeman is being described as a forum on public safety. 

The White House said the president will highlight his record on crime and safety, and release new FBI crime statistics showing a decrease in violent crime in 2025. 

Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel will also be attending. 

Dig deeper:

The race between Hochul and Blakeman appears to be tightening.

A recent Siena University poll found the governor had a 10-point lead among likely voters, down from a 20-point lead in June. Hochul's favorability rating held strong at 46%, compared to Blakeman's 33%.  

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Hochul's lead over Blakeman drops from 20 to 10 points, according to Siena poll
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Hochul's lead over Blakeman drops from 20 to 10 points, according to Siena poll

Gov. Kathy Hochul's lead over Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has dropped from 20 to 10 points, according to the latest Siena poll.

This Siena poll was conducted among 811 New York likely voters, and notably not registered voters.

The Source: This article contains information from the White House and a Siena University poll. 

Long IslandDonald J. TrumpNassau County