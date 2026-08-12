Hochul's lead over Blakeman drops from 20 to 10 points, according to Siena poll

The Brief A new Siena poll reveals that the governor currently has a 10-point lead over her opposition (49% to 39%). That lead was double (52% to 32%) just two months ago. Attorney General Letitia James holds a nearly 20-point lead over nominee Saritha Komatireddy, who is seemingly struggling to gain notoriety with some voters.



Gov. Kathy Hochul's lead over Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has dropped from 20 to 10 points.

Hochul's lead over Blakeman narrows

By the numbers:

A new Siena poll reveals that the governor currently has a 10-point lead over her opposition (49% to 39%). That lead was double (52% to 32%) just two months ago.

Hochul's favorability rating, in comparison, is holding strong at 46%, especially when compared to Blakeman's 33% – 40% of likely voters that were polled did not feel informed enough on the Republican nominee's career to hold an opinion.

AG James holds strong lead over challenger Komatireddy

Attorney General Letitia James holds a nearly 20-point lead over nominee Saritha Komatireddy, who is seemingly struggling to gain notoriety with some voters.

Over two-thirds of likely voters were either unfamiliar with Komatireddy, or felt they weren't informed enough to give an opinion on her track record.

The current attorney general's favorability rating is the highest it's been, according to the poll, at 52%.

NYers hold low opinion of data centers

Over half of likely voters (52%) support Hochul's one-year moratorium on large data centers, while 25% believe the move was a bad decision.

Dig deeper:

This Siena University poll was conducted among 811 New York likely voters, and notably not registered voters.