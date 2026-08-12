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Hochul's lead over Blakeman drops from 20 to 10 points, according to Siena poll

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FOX 5 NY
Politics
Published August 12, 2026 6:18 AM EDT
Published August 12, 2026 6:18 AM EDT
Hochul's lead over Blakeman narrows in latest poll
Hochul's lead over Blakeman narrows in latest poll

Hochul's lead over Blakeman narrows in latest poll

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg breaks down the race between Gov. Kathy Hochul and GOP challenger Bruce Blakeman.

The Brief

    • A new Siena poll reveals that the governor currently has a 10-point lead over her opposition (49% to 39%).
    • That lead was double (52% to 32%) just two months ago.
    • Attorney General Letitia James holds a nearly 20-point lead over nominee Saritha Komatireddy, who is seemingly struggling to gain notoriety with some voters.

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul's lead over Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has dropped from 20 to 10 points.

Hochul's lead over Blakeman narrows

By the numbers:

A new Siena poll reveals that the governor currently has a 10-point lead over her opposition (49% to 39%). That lead was double (52% to 32%) just two months ago.

EXCLUSIVE: Hochul on Mamdani's call for Netanyahu's arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Hochul on Mamdani's call for Netanyahu's arrest

EXCLUSIVE: Hochul on Mamdani's call for Netanyahu's arrest

In this exclusive one-on-one, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul about her initiative to eliminate taxes on tips, as well as Mayor Zohran Mamdani's public call for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hochul's favorability rating, in comparison, is holding strong at 46%, especially when compared to Blakeman's 33% – 40% of likely voters that were polled did not feel informed enough on the Republican nominee's career to hold an opinion.

Bruce Blakeman on running for governor, ICE in NY
Bruce Blakeman on running for governor, ICE in NY

Bruce Blakeman on running for governor, ICE in NY

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay speaks to Nassau County Executive about the race for New York governor and ICE activity in the state.

AG James holds strong lead over challenger Komatireddy

Attorney General Letitia James holds a nearly 20-point lead over nominee Saritha Komatireddy, who is seemingly struggling to gain notoriety with some voters.

Attorney General nominee Komatireddy talks Letitia James, Trump
Attorney General nominee Komatireddy talks Letitia James, Trump

Attorney General nominee Komatireddy talks Letitia James, Trump

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay speaks to Attorney General nominee Saritha Komatireddy about her decision to challenge Letitia James, as well as whether she would challenge President Trump's policies that conflict with the state's laws.

Over two-thirds of likely voters were either unfamiliar with Komatireddy, or felt they weren't informed enough to give an opinion on her track record.

The current attorney general's favorability rating is the highest it's been, according to the poll, at 52%.

NYers hold low opinion of data centers

Over half of likely voters (52%) support Hochul's one-year moratorium on large data centers, while 25% believe the move was a bad decision.

Hochul defends New York pause on AI data centers over power concerns
Hochul defends New York pause on AI data centers over power concerns

Hochul defends New York pause on AI data centers over power concerns

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined Good Day New York to discuss the state’s one-year moratorium on new hyperscale AI data centers, saying the pause is meant to protect the power grid, water resources and local communities while new rules are developed. The governor also weighed in on homelessness, affordability, ICE enforcement and daylight saving time.

Dig deeper:

This Siena University poll was conducted among 811 New York likely voters, and notably not registered voters.

The Source: This article includes information provided by a Siena poll.

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