Watch: Former President Trump's motorcade briefly stalled by herd of goats

Former President Donald Trump hit some baaaaad traffic on his way back to his New Jersey golf club Thursday.

SkyFOX footage of the former president's motorcade showed it being briefly delayed by a herd of goats roaming the roadway near the Bedminster club.

The goats eventually moved to the side to let the SUVs pass by.

Trump was visiting his New Jersey golf club after appearing at his arraignment in Washington. His legal team faces a Monday evening deadline to respond to prosecutors’ request for a protective order following Trump’s post-arraignment social posts.