Florida teen fatally stabbed classmate 114 times

A Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021.

The plea deal came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trail of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said.

Fucci was charged as an adult for the murder and faced a possible life sentence.

At a 2021 court hearing, Fucci could be heard making bizarre statements about demons. He could be seen rocking back and forth in his seat on a video feed from the Duval County jail.

News4Jax reports that at one point, Fucci could be heard muttering, "Please don't let the demons take my soul. The demons are going to take my soul away."

A video from prosecutors showed the last moments before Tristyn Bailey was murdered. The video showed her walking with Fucci in the subdivision where they both lived. About 90 minutes later, the video showed Fucci running away from the area where the victim's body was found back toward his home.

An autopsy found at least 114 stab wounds on her body.

Investigators said Fucci had also told several friends that he planned to kill someone, though it wasn’t clear whether Bailey was his intended target from the beginning.