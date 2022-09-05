1 dead in triple shooting at Brooklyn housing complex

article

A man died in a Brooklyn triple shooting early on Labor Day.

The NYPD says it happened just after midnight at the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. in Sheepshead Bay.

30-year-old Calvin Kellman was shot in the chest. EMS rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

A 28-year-old was also shot in the chest. He was listed in stable condition at NYU Langone.

Another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg. EMS took him to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center. He was listed in stable condition.

The New York City Police Department says there have been no arrests in the case and the investigation is ongoing.