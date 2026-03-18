Tracking TSA wait times at EWR, JFK, LGA amid DHS gridlock

The Brief Travelers at New York City area airports are seeing moderate security wait times as a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security continues. Lawmakers remain at odds in Washington over funding for DHS, with Senate Democrats sending a counteroffer to the White House in an effort to reopen the agency and ease disruptions at airports nationwide. FOX 5 NY is tracking TSA wait times across the region. As of Wednesday morning, wait times remained relatively steady at major airports.



Travelers at New York City area airports are seeing moderate security wait times as a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security continues.

What we know:

Lawmakers remain at odds in Washington over funding for DHS, with Senate Democrats sending a counteroffer to the White House in an effort to reopen the agency and ease disruptions at airports nationwide. The Trump administration outlined its own proposal earlier this week, but negotiations remain stalled.

Democrats are calling for changes to immigration enforcement policies, including requiring officers to obtain warrants signed by a judge before entering homes and restricting the use of face coverings by agents. The push comes after a recent shooting involving federal immigration officers in Minnesota.

Republicans have criticized Democrats for stepping away from earlier bipartisan talks, accusing them of using DHS funding as leverage in the negotiations.

The ongoing funding lapse has raised concerns about airport operations, as Transportation Security Administration officers continue working without pay.

FOX 5 NY is tracking TSA wait times across the region. As of Wednesday morning, wait times remained relatively steady at major airports.

LaGuardia Airport (New York)

Updated March 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET

John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York)

Updated March 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark, New Jersey)

Updated March 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

Newark Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

JFK Airport status

. More information from FlightAware can be found here

Officials warn delays could increase if the shutdown continues and staffing levels are affected.

Travelers are advised to arrive early and check for updates before heading to the airport.