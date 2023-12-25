'Toys of Hope' delivers holiday cheer to Long Island kids

There are a few extra presents under the tree for hundreds of kids on Long Island.

Every year "Toys of Hope" gives away presents to struggling families, but this year, the need is greater than ever.

That is what you call the "happy dance" and kids in Huntington Station were bouncing and bobbing all over the Toys of Hope giveaway on Christmas Eve.

Hundreds and hundreds of toys lined the block, giving kids from low-income neighborhoods a rare glimpse inside Santa's workshop and a grab bag of goodies to take home.

"We always love our Christmas Eve event because that's many people who have not received anything and otherwise would not be getting anything for the holidays." — Melissa Doktofsky, Toys of Hope founder

Toys of Hope has been giving away Christmas gifts for 29 years, but this year — the need is greater.

The mothers who brought their little ones will tell you — putting presents under the tree in this economic climate is a burden for extremely tight budgets.

"Nowadays, everything is so much more expensive. The prices of everything are outrageous," said one mother.

"This year has been tough for everyone with inflation, and we're grateful for the help," said another.

Many of the parents who came out are single mothers of multiple children. Between rent and groceries, some are barely getting by. But the last thing any parent wants is for their kids to feel the lack on Christmas morning.

Doktofsky has committed to making Christmas special for families who need help since 1994.

All year-round, Toys of Hope supports over 65,000 needy children, their families and their pets every year.

She operates with no paid employees or professional fundraisers, allowing 100% of all donations to go towards helping families in need.