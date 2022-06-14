Toddler found alone on street in the Bronx, cops search for parents

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the parents of a toddler found alone on a street in the Bronx late at night.

Cops say they received a 911 call Monday at 11 p.m. about a child found at the corner of Randall Avenue and Olmstead Avenue in Castle Hill.

A 29-year-old man had spotted the boy and waited with the child until police arrived.

The toddler is believed to be approximately two years old. He does not speak but appears to be in good health.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital for evaluation.

Police are looking closely at a bracelet the boy is wearing on his left wrist. It has the name Azrael written on it.

Anyone with information about the child should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at or on Twitter @NYPDTips.