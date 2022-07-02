Toddler dies after falling from Manhattan balcony

article

A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from the balcony of a Manhattan highrise on Saturday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, at around 11 a.m. police responded to a report of a person falling from a balcony at a building located on Third Avenue near East 12rd Street in Harlem.

The toddler reportedly fell from a balcony on the building's 29th floor onto scaffolding located near the 3rd floor.

EMS responded and took the toddler to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

