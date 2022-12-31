Times Square ready to celebrate New Year's Eve

article

New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square are back at full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and thousands of people are expected to gather to say goodbyes to 2022 and welcome in 2023.

The NYPD has already announced a myriad of security preparations to ensure this year's celebration is fun and safe.

There will be three access points to get into safety zones in Times Square and people looking to celebrate can enter from 6th and 8th Avenue at 38th Street, 49th Street, 52nd Street, and 56th Street.

At each of those access points, there will be heavy screening.

Prohibited items include umbrellas, chairs, blankets, backpacks, and large bags. Alcohol is also not allowed in safety zones to watch the ball drop.

Several streets in Manhattan have already been closed ahead of the celebrations, including:

Seventh Avenue from 42nd to 49th street

Broadway from 42nd to 49th streets

43rd to 48th streets between Sixth and Eighth avenues

Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th to 59th streets

38th to 56th streets between Sixth and Eighth avenues

Commercial vehicles, trucks, and other large vehicles will also be prohibited from accessing:

North on 6th Avenue from 43th to 59th Streets

North on 8th Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets

East of 9th Avenue from 37th Street to 59th Street

West of 5th Avenue from 35th Street to 59th Street

Anyone looking to attend this year's celebration is being strongly encouraged to visit Times Square using public transportation.