Thousands take in Bethpage Air Show as it soars over Jones Beach

Thousands of people hit Jones Beach on Saturday to take in the first day of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, now in its 20th year.

The air show takes place on Saturday and Sunday, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the skies over Jones Beach.

Organizers said that by 10:30 a.m. this year, all the parking fields at the beach were at capacity.

The event drew more than 400,000 people last year, and the same numbers are expected this year.

With smiles all around, standing by proudly at this year's event was New York State Parks Regional Director George Gorman, who came up with the idea for the airshow some two decades ago.

"I was hoping it would be a great annual event," Gorman said. "I had no idea it would be the event that inspires everyone."