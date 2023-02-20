Thousands of children at risk after earthquakes in Syria and Turkey

Buildings collapsed and people ran to take cover after another earthquake hit in parts of Turkey and Syria.

It came just two weeks after a massive 7.8 magnitude quake devastated the region.

The most recent earthquake hit Turkey's Hatay Province. The quake had a magnitude of 6.4 and was felt as far away as Egypt.

At least three people were killed, and more than 200 others were injured in Turkey and Syria.

Joe English is an emergency communications specialist with UNICEF.

"We all evacuated out. We went out into the car park," English said. "You know, you're out there for five or 6 minutes and luckily, Gaziantep is far enough away that it wasn't hugely powerful here. You know, it was a short rumbling."

UNICEF workers were helping children displaced from the first earthquake when another one hit.

English said, "The children who are affected, the families who are affected, they'd be left with next to nothing and it's going to take a long and hard effort to help them recover."

He says families here have no electricity or clean water. Many are sleeping outside in tents as they fear their homes might collapse if there's another tremor.

Most are still shaken and devastated from the first earthquake - which left nearly 45,000 people dead. The survivors are finding it hard to believe it has happened again.

HOW TO HELP: www.unicefusa.org/ActNowEarthquake

As an interim measure in Syria, UNICEF is planning to provide emergency water trucking to cover the temporary water cuts. UNICEF has pre-positioned WASH and nutrition supplies. Another high priority is that of child protection.

That includes work to identify separated and unaccompanied children and work to reunite them with family, as well as providing children with psychosocial support as many children were likely traumatized by the earthquake, the strongest one they’ve encountered during their lifetime.

Among the things UNICEF is doing in Turkey is helping the government provide warm winter clothing and blankets for thousands of children and babies, hygiene kits for displaced families, and mother-baby kits.