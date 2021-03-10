Think your driver's license is bad? Harvard grad shaves half beard for photo

A man from Wisconsin wanted to make his driver's license unique so he shaved half his beard and mustache.

Peter Woods, 34, a Harvard graduate living in Milwaukee went to the Department of Motor Vehicles to renew his license in late February. He told the Patch- Milwaukee that "this was an opportunity for me to make a joke. If I'm going to look at my license for the next eight years, I might as well get a laugh out of it."

Woods, who grew his facial hair out for the photo, said no one at the DMV reacted to his look.

"The person taking the photo didn't say anything at all," Woods told Patch -Milwaukee.

The education researcher, experimental music producer and longtime musician had taken a similar photo before but a clerical error and delay forced him to shave his beard for work.

