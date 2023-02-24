Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

article

Friday night, Hip-hop icon Nas will make his Madison Square Garden debut with the King’s Disease Trilogy one-night-only show, covering the legendary New York Emcee’s last three albums.

Friday and Saturday, the Afropunk Black Herstory Live Festival is taking place at Lincoln Center in a unique partnership. The goal is to recognize and honor Black women through music, spoken word and dance performances, as well as special events. Enjoy a talented lineup of artists including India Arie, Celisse, Mereba and many more.

Roaring through Brooklyn all-weekend long, the Jurassic World Live tour takes over Barclays Center.

Friday night at Rockwood Music Hall, it’s 25 years of Craicfest in NYC , with a concert full of music and comedy, celebrating Irish Culture with special guest Colin Quinn.

You think your game of Jenga is intense?! Saturday, The National Blocking Association is hosting an epic Jenga tournament at the TWA hotel in Queens , with cash prizes to the winners. All Jenga sets are being donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Queens.