Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

Friday night at the Beacon Theatre, English comedian Jack Whitehall takes the stage.

This week, Skrillex ’s newest album "Quest For Fire" dropped, and Saturday, he’s throwing a surprise concert at Madison Square Garden with his friends Four Tet and Fred Again.

Roll into the weekend with an expansive retro-style roller rink at The Rockaway Hotel. ‘ Roller Rock ’ is open all weekend with a DJ spining his wheels while you spin yours.

Starting Saturday, Kids Week kicks off aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum . Children of all ages can learn about science and technology through fun activities, live animal shows, workshops and more.

Saturday spring blooms early at the 20th Orchid Show at New York Botanical Garden . This year's show features special guest designer Lily Kwong.