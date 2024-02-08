Last minute things to do in NYC for Valentines, Galentines, and Palentine's Day

article

Have you made plans for Valentine's Day yet?

If not, the good news is that you still have time. Luckily, if you're near and around New York City, there are tons to do!

No Valentine? No problem. Grab your gals and your pals (or go solo) and check out these festive spots.

Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or Palentine's Day, there's still time to make reservations.

Silver Lining

Courtesy of Michael Kleinberg

Regardless of having a valentine, there's always a silver lining when you get to go to a piano lounge with live music.

Enjoy table-side caviar and an array of Japanese-inspired cosines.

Valentine's Day Packages Include:

Champagne & Caviar Date Night Package For Two ($375)

Bottle of Veuve Champagne

Caviar Service with 1 oz. Golden Osetra and traditional garnish

Date Night Package For Two ($195)

Bottle of Veuve Champagne

(2) small plates of choice (excluding caviar service)

Heart Shaped Paris Brest Dessert with strawberry compote, strawberry cream, and Red Caquelin

Magic Hour Rooftop

Courtesy of Dan Nilsen Photography

Take your love day to new heights at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge: The all-season indoor and outdoor rooftop destination that offers sweeping views of New York City.

Enjoy a neon pink winter wonderland featuring metallic pink fringe, neon walls, pink trees, the iconic carousel and innovative cocktails

Valentine’s Day Packages Include:

Galentine’s Day Package for Two ($145)

(2) Catch Flights, Not Feelings Cocktails

(2) Small Plates of Choice

Lovestruck Cake for two (pre-order only; must be ordered 48 hours in advance from reservation)

Date Night Package For Two ($135)

(2) Apres Ski Cocktails

(2) Small Plates of Choice

Special Valentine’s Day dessert for two

Astra Lumina

Credit: Moment Factory

Looking for something to do with your girls, or maybe the love of your life? Either way, the stars are aligning for you this holiday at Astra Lumina.

Enjoy an immersive celestial night walk through the Queen’s Botanical Garden.

The exclusive "Lover’s Pack" includes two Astra Lumina tumblers and two drinks.

This is a one-day offer available for Valentine's Day on February 14.

Get your tickets here.

Photography by TOMMASO SACCONI

Sartiano's

Located below the iconic Mercer Hotel, Sartiano's is the perfect Valentine's Day spot for Italian cuisine lovers.

Enjoy contemporary dishes and beautiful drinks at the Valentino Cafè, for a limited time only.

The one-week café takeover has the restaurant decked out in Valentino's signature Pink PP with new Valentino-inspired menu items offered through Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day Packages Include:

Pink PP 75 ($22) - Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, lemon, prickly pear, G.H.Mumm Rosé Champagne

Pink PP Mocktail ($16) - non-alcoholic aperitivo, non-alcoholic gin, lime, prickly pear

Heirloom Beets ($24) - blood orange, whipped ricotta, raspberry vinaigrette

Steak Tartare ($24) - calabrian chili, smoked egg yolk, sunchoke

Mini Valentino Cannoli ($15) - ricotta, valrhona chocolate, raspberry

Pink Jasmine Tea Latte ($8)

Sake No Hana

Photo Credit TAO Group Hospitality

At Sake No Hana enjoy a unique culinary experience with an authentic menu and emersive ambiance.

Located on the Lower East Side, Sake No Hana provides the most alluring energy perfect for girls or guys night.

Enjoy yakitori skewers, Wagyu beef, creative sushi rolls, and stunning cocktails.

Avra Rockefeller Center

Courtesy of The Avra Group

After 16 years of continued success and a loyal following, you're guaranteed to have a classic night at Avra Rockefeller Center.

Avra is most known for their daily-changing variety of fresh fish that customers can order by the pound, and a robust wine program.

Conveniently located in Rockefeller Center, it’s the perfect spot to grab a before or after a Broadway show.