Things to do in NYC this weekend: February 23 to 25

Winter is almost over, we promise!

But just because it's not spring yet doesn't mean you can't find plenty of things to do outside of your home to have fun doing this weekend.

Lunar New Year Parade

February 25

Happy year of the Dragon!

Chinatown's annual Lunar New Year Parade returns in 2024 to celebrate its 26th anniversary. The parade, which usually begins on Mott and Canal Streets, should step off around 1 p.m. this year, before winding its way towards Grand Street.

Visitors can take in any of the many festival booths that will line the route of the parade.

NYC Beer Week Opening Bash

February 24 & 25

The New York City Brewers Guild is back to host the opening bash of NYC Beer Week again this year. The annual festival brings together dozens of guest breweries from all across the five boroughs, allowing guests to sample over 100 beer styles. For more details and tickets, visit the website here.

New York Botanical Garden - The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion

February 17 - April 21

Full of vibrant colors and stunning designs, the New York Botanical Garden has created a new sartorial experience inspired by all things orchid.

With bold new designs from rising fashion industry stars like Hillary Taymour, Olivia Cheng and Kristen Alpaugh, visitors can see the orchids being turned into all sorts of resplendent pieces of Haute couture. For tickets and more information, visit the NYBG website.

MoMA PS1 - Night At The Museum

February 23

Celebrating the final weeks of Rirkrit Tiravanija's exhibition 'A Lot Of People' the one-night-only after-hours party will feature special performances, interactive artworks, music, dancing, and more.

Guest can take in special DJ sets, take in music and poetry, and there's even a doubles ping-pong tournament where you could win special artist-designed prizes.

The party runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. For tickets, visit the MoMA PS1 website.

Brooklyn Bowl - Emo Night

February 25

Millennials, and even some Gen Zers,if you're looking to dance the night away like it's 2004 again, head to the Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg for their Emo Night party.

The late-night dance party will play the best emo and pop punk songs the DJs can spin. You might even see some of your favorite artists and bands show up! For tickets and more information, visit the website.