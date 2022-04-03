Thieves punch, rob man onboard 7 train: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a trio of thieves they say punched a man in the face and robbed him on board a 7 train in Queens last month.

According to authorities, just before 11 p.m. on March 16, the victim, a 44-year-old man, was riding a Manhattan-bound 7 train at the 52nd Street Station.

Police say the victim was approached by the three suspects, one of whom punched the man in the face before the trio robbed him of his iPhone 13, backpack, and wallet, which contained bank cards and ID.

The suspects then fled to another train car and then to parts unknown.

The victim suffered pain and bruising to his face as a result of the attack.

A trio of suspects wanted in connection to a robbery onboard a 7 train in Manhattan in March. Credit: NYPD

Surveillance video from later that evening captured the suspects inside of a restaurant located at 95-27 Roosevelt Avenue just after 1 a.m. where they used the victim's credit card to make a purchase costing $31.20.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.