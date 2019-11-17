Thieves pistol-whip, rob man in Harlem

The NYPD is asing for the public’s help finding two suspects wanted in connection to a violent robbery in Harlem.

According to authorities, on November 7, just after 1 p.m. the two suspects knocked on the door of an apartment near Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 141st Street, claiming to be the super of the location. When the 40-year-old man living inside opened the door, the masked suspects pushed their way in, brandished a firearm and pistol-whipped the victim while demanding to know where his money and jewelry was.

The suspects ran away from the incident westbound on West 141st Street with a backpack containing headphones, cell phone chargers and personal papers.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident and refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.