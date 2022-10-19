The cost of Thanksgiving: Turkey prices up 73% this year

article

Thanksgiving dinner is going to take an even bigger bite out of your pocketbook this year, as food prices continue to soar across the country.

The price per pound of an 8 to 16-pound turkey has risen to $1.99, a 73% increase from $1.15 last year, according to USDA data.

The cause is reportedly a wave of avian flu that is sweeping the nation and killing farm birds.

According to the USDA, over 47 million birds have been affected by the outbreak.

The flu is causing a turkey shortage that is expected to last through Thanksgiving.

