Coney Island casino and resort: First look at name, renderings

"And that's the undertone, we want to revitalize Coney Island." — Robert Cornegy

The name and renderings for a potential casino, resort and entertainment venue on Coney Island were exclusively revealed on Good Day New York.

Former New York City council member Robert Cornegy, who is currently working on the Coney Island casino bid, announced the name as "The Coney."

The name for a potential casino, resort and entertainment venue on Coney Island were exclusively revealed on Good Day New York. (Revitalize Coney)

"We're really excited," Cornegy said. "Obviously, brining economic development and brining jobs and opportunity to that portion of Brooklyn that has been so underserved is an incredible component to the project."

Cornegy says they have some great partners behind it.

However, there are a lot of critics against building the venue on Coney Island. Most of them are citing the National Association Realtors, saying it impacts the neighborhood around the casino in a negative way. Cornegy disagrees.

"Having the businesses and counting on those businesses to hire from the local community is really the component that makes us different," Cornegy said.

Cornegy says no one will be displaced, including the small mom-and-pop shops.

"Allowing them to operate year-round, we believe, will give them the boost, or the shot in the arm they need," Cornegy said.

Cornegy says he hopes to have a final answer on the bid in a few months.

Proposals for New York City-area casino licenses are beginning to take shape. Aside from Coney Island, other possibilities include a Times Square skyscraper on Broadway, a vacant plot near the U.N. building and Hudson Yards.

