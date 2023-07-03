Texas man who vanished 8 years ago while walking dogs is found safe

A young man who vanished in Texas while walking his dogs more than 8 years ago has been found safe in what a search organization is calling a "miracle."

Rudy Farias, who was 18 at the time of his disappearance on March 6, 2015, in Houston, has been tracked down, the Texas Center for the Missing announced Sunday.

"After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe," the organization said in a tweet. "Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital."

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System previously said Farias "was last seen walking his dogs in the vicinity of Tidwell and C.E. King in Northeast Houston in the evening."

"His dogs were recovered; however, Rudy has not been located," it added on a page about his disappearance at the time.

The now 26-year-old recently was located by authorities after someone found him unresponsive outside a church and called 911, KTRK is reporting, citing Farias’ mother.

His mother said Farias was found with cuts and bruises covering his body and is thankful that he is alive, according to the station.

Farias’ whereabouts between March 2015 and remain unknown.

"His dogs were recovered; however, Rudy has not been located," it added on a page about his disappearance at the time.

The now 26-year-old recently was located by authorities after someone found him unresponsive outside a church and called 911, KTRK is reporting, citing Farias’ mother.

His mother said Farias was found with cuts and bruises covering his body and is thankful that he is alive, according to the station.

Farias’ whereabouts between March 2015 and remain unknown.

"His dogs were recovered; however, Rudy has not been located," it added on a page about his disappearance at the time.

The now 26-year-old recently was located by authorities after someone found him unresponsive outside a church and called 911, KTRK is reporting, citing Farias’ mother.

His mother said Farias was found with cuts and bruises covering his body and is thankful that he is alive, according to the station.

Farias’ whereabouts between March 2015 and remain unknown.