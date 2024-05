Tense standoff at UC Santa Cruz as police arrest protesters blocking campus

Police and the California Highway patrol moved in early Friday morning at UC Santa Cruz to confront pro-Palestinian protesters, arresting those who refused to move their encampments, which have been blocking campus entrances for weeks.

About midnight, Santa Cruz police shut down the roadways by the entrances of the university.

As a result, classes have been online since last week as well, as students and staff have not been able to physically get past the makeshift barricades.

Just after 1 a.m., CHP officers started breaking down the encampments, while also trying to communicate to protesters to leave the area peacefully.

Many of the protesters linked arms to make it more difficult to move. They also began singing pro-Palestinian chant songs.

"Leave the area, back up," can be heard from some of the officers.

Video shows some students being walked out of the area by police and placed into zip ties.

As of 6 a.m., the situation appeared to be a standoff, with dozens of police officers in riot gear facing off with the protesters in a tense but non-violent manner.

The scene was in no way like what occurred at UCLA, where the protests got violent among demonstrators as well as with police.

At 8 a.m., the situation escalated, where police were seen pushing protesters off the campus.

Protesters were yelling at police and throwing water bottles.

One young woman who wore a mask and would not be identified said that police hit her with a baton, bruising her ribs.

She said police told her to get back, but she couldn't.

"I told him he was hurting me," she said.

The protesters vowed to stay in place until their demands, including calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, are met.

Pro-Palestinian signs and encampment at UC Santa Cruz. May 20, 2024

UC Santa Cruz spokesman Scott Hernandez told KTVU in an emailed statement that the university removed the barricades and disbanded the "unlawful encampment."

Protesters have been given "repeated, clear directions" to move their camps, which have been blocking campus access for weeks, he said.

But many refused to follow directions, and are now being arrested, though he didn't give a final number.

"These actions could have been avoided," he said, "if the encampment participants heeded the many previous directives."

Earlier this week, UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive emailed the campus community saying that blocking the only two ways to drive on and off campus has been "extremely dangerous" and has caused "intentional harm" to many students and staff members who can't get to work, class or access childcare.

"I imagine that many who are engaging in these protests believe themselves to be well-intentioned individuals who are trying to make change through their spheres of influence," she wrote. "Those who took part should be aware that their actions carry with them severe penalties — penalties that they should be prepared to receive."

She reminded protesters that she supports First Amended rights but blocking entrances is unlawful. And that these protests have caused disruptions in the dining hall, causing a reduction in services, as one example.

"Many campus demonstrations have shown that people can make their voices heard while allowing our mission to continue," she said.

Protesters get put into zip ties at UC Santa Cruz. May 31, 2024

Protesters are detained at UC Santa Cruz. May 31, 2024

Police put protesters into zip ties at UC Santa Cruz. May 31, 2024

Pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked the entrance to UC Santa Cruz for more than a week. May 31, 2024

Just after 1 a.m., CHP officers started breaking down the encampments, while also trying to communicate to protesters to leave the area peacefully. May 31, 2024

As of 6 a.m., the situation at UC Santa Cruz appeared to be a standoff, with dozens of police officers in riot gear facing off with the protesters in a tense but non-violent manner. May 31, 2024

Police walk off protesters on the UC Santa Cruz campus. May 31, 2024

About midnight, Santa Cruz police shut down the roadways by the entrances of the university, where protesters have been camped out since last week. May 31, 2024