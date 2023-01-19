Tennessee newborn baby found alive in dumpster

article

A newborn baby boy was found alive in a dumpster in Tennessee, police in Jackson said.

According to police, the newborn baby was found Thursday around 3:30 a.m. in a dumpster at 33 Carver St.

The newborn baby was located alive and receiving quality care at a local hospital. — Jackson police

Additional details regarding his condition were not immediately available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information as to who the parents may be or anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

Jackson is located around 130 miles west of Nashville.