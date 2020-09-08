Teens accused of trying to burn elderly woman in Brooklyn

article

Police have arrested two teenagers for attacking an elderly woman and setting her shirt on fire in Brooklyn earlier this summer.

The NYPD arrested a 13-year-old boy on Friday and another 13-year-old boy on Tuesday and charged them with third-degree assault, the department announced.

The teens attacked an 89-year-old woman on 16th Avenue at 77th Street in Bensonhurst on July 14, the NYPD said. One boy slapped her in the face. When she tried to get away, one teen used either a match or a lighter to set her shirt on fire, police said.

She was not seriously hurt.

