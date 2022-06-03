Expand / Collapse search

Teen suspects indicted in Kyhara Tay shooting

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Bronx
FOX 5 NY

Teen suspects in Kyhara Tay shooting charged

Two teenage suspects are facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx.

NEW YORK - A pair of teenage suspects accused in the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx were indicted on Friday.

A grand jury indicted Omar Bojan, 18, and 15-year-old Matthew Godwin for the killing that horrified a city struggling with gun violence on its streets. 

According to authorities, Kyhara Tay was walking with family members near Westchester Avenue and Fox Street in the Longwood section when Godwin, riding on the back of a scooter driven by Bojan, opened fire at a 13-year-old intended target at about 4:50 p.m. on Monday.

The bullets missed the target but struck Tay, killing her. 

Teen charged in shooting death of 11-year-old

Police have announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who is accused of firing the bullet that killed 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx. The NYPD is also asking for the public's help to find another suspect wanted in the killing.

Both Godwin and Bojang were arraigned on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, attempted murder and attempted first-degree assault.

Godwin was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.


 