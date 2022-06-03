Teen suspects indicted in Kyhara Tay shooting

A pair of teenage suspects accused in the fatal shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx were indicted on Friday.

A grand jury indicted Omar Bojan, 18, and 15-year-old Matthew Godwin for the killing that horrified a city struggling with gun violence on its streets.

According to authorities, Kyhara Tay was walking with family members near Westchester Avenue and Fox Street in the Longwood section when Godwin, riding on the back of a scooter driven by Bojan, opened fire at a 13-year-old intended target at about 4:50 p.m. on Monday.

The bullets missed the target but struck Tay, killing her.

Both Godwin and Bojang were arraigned on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, attempted murder and attempted first-degree assault.

Godwin was also charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

