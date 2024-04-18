Teen squatters arraigned in killing of NYC woman found in duffel bag

Authorities say 18-year-old Kensly Alston and 19-year-old Halley Tejada are facing a string of charges in connection to the murder of 52-year-old Nadia Vitel.

Both Tejada and Alston have ped not guilty at their arraignment in criminal court on Thursday, where prosecutors laid out the details of the crime.

According to prosecutors, Vitel first sent a photo of her Lexus parked near 206 East 31st Street, she was in the process of moving into that building, but she was never seen alive again.

Two days later, on March 14, authorities say concerned loved ones called police for a welfare check at the apartment that led to the discovery of her lifeless body in a duffel bag.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows the suspects walking in and out of the building and to Vitel's apartment, before and after she was last seen. According to court documents, the duo was squatting there, gaining entry to the building by repeatedly buzzing until someone let them in.

An autopsy determined that Vitel died of blunt force trauma. Prosecutors say she was still alive when she was stuffed in the duffle bag.

Tejada and Alston reportedly fled to Pennsylvania in Vitel's vehicle, where they crashed the car and then allegedly went on a 9-day shopping spree with Vitel's credit card before they were arrested.

It was revealed in court that the two teenagers are a couple. They were both remanded, meaning they will remain behind bars until their next court date.